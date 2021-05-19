Family, friends invited to MHS graduation at Ray Stadium

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Class of 2021 at Meridian High School will have commencement at Ray Stadium Thursday, May 27, beginning at 9 a.m., with family and friends in attendance.

Social distancing protocols will be followed but the graduation will be traditional. There will be no limit on the number of guests a graduate may have for the service at Ray Stadium.

“We are happy that the students are getting the opportunity to officially walk across that field at Ray Stadium on our normal graduation services,” said MHS principal Dr. Joe Griffin.

Alternate plan in case of rain If weather is a factor, the ceremony will be held in the boys’ gym Friday, May 28, at 9 a.m. If that happens, each graduate will receive two tickets for guests, since seating is limited and to adhere to COVID restrictions.

Here are guidelines for commencement:

