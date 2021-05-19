More showers and storms for Wednesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wednesday! We are off to a warm and muggy start on our Wednesday, with temperatures in the mid-to-upper-60s. A few light showers will be possible this morning, but more showers and storms are set to develop this afternoon thanks to daytime heating. High temperatures today will climb into the low-to-mid-80s. Rain will taper off after the sun sets this evening, and we’ll be left with partly cloudy skies overnight. Thursday morning lows will be in the mid-60s.

Rain and storm chances look to decrease heading into our Thursday, but isolated showers and storms will still be a possibility. High temperatures on Thursday are set to climb into the mid-80s under partly cloudy skies. We’ll dry things out entirely by Friday, with high temperatures reaching the upper-80s under mostly sunny skies. High temperatures are set to return to the 90s by the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will both feature mainly sunny skies, with high temperatures likely climbing into the low-90s on both days. The sunshine is set to stick around heading into the next work week. Both Monday and Tuesday look dry with high temperatures climbing into the low-90s on Monday, and then the mid-90s on Tuesday! Morning lows will be in the 60s this weekend and into the start of the next work week.

