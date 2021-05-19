Services celebrating the life of Mr. Clyde “Dennis” Goldman will be held Friday, May 21, at 1:00 at Central United Methodist Church with Reverend John Branning officiating. Interment will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Goldman, 84, of Meridian passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

Mr. Goldman is survived by his wife Edna Goldman; sons, Dennis Goldman, Jr. (Tricia), David Goldman (Amy), and Paul Goldman (Melissa); grandchildren, Heather Dabit (Sam), David Goldman, Jr. of Petal, Alex Goldman (Mackenzie) of Nashville, TN, Tanner Goldman, and John Thomas Goldman; great granddaughters, Laykin Dew and Merin Dew. He is also survived by two brothers, Tom Goldman (Jody) and Darryl Goldman (Linda), a special friend Dr. Norma Murillo Smith and special care giver, Cynthia Clark.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas William and Izola Mae Goldman.

Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Sam Dabit, David Goldman, Jr., Alex Goldman, Tanner Goldman, and John Thomas Goldman and nephews, Joe Pierron and Billy Patrick.

Mr. Goldman graduated from Meridian High School in 1954. In high school he was a member of the marching band as well as the Lion’s All State Band. He continued his education at Ole Miss and was a member of the Pride of the South marching band. It was also at Ole Miss that he met the love of his life. He married Edna Moody in September of 1957. He graduated college in the spring of 1958 and furthered his education and graduated from the University of Mississippi Law school in 1962. After a successful law career, he shifted his focus on continuing his entrepreneurial adventures. He was constantly researching and starting new businesses not only locally, but across the country. He was an active member of the Meridian Jaycees and became the international vice president. While serving he met lifelong friends from other countries, especially Costa Rica. He had an incredible love of flying and has passed that enthusiasm down two generations. Mr. Goldman was very interested in his sons being involved in church and was a big supporter of the Youth Program at Central UMC, of which his sons were faithful members. Mr. Goldman will always be remembered for his “entrepreneurial spirit.” Most importantly he will be remembered for the love and support that he showered on his family and friends.

The Goldman family suggest memorials may be made as donations to Central United Methodist Church or Mississippi Food Network in lieu of flowers.

The Goldman family will receive guests from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 at Central United Methodist Church.

