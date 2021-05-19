Graveside services for Mrs. Dorothy Lynn McCraney will begin at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Pine Bluff Baptist Church Cemetery, in Newton, MS, with the Reverend Jack O. Giles officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. McCraney, 92, of Meridian, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at her home.

Mrs. Lynn was a educator for over 20 years for Lauderdale County Schools until her retirement in 1986. She was a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi. Mrs. Lynn was an active member and Bible Study teacher at The Church of The Way in Meridian. She loved spending her time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren whom she dearly adored. She was married for over 49 years to Mr. Hugh McCraney, until his death in 1998.

Mrs. McCraney is survived by her three children, Keith McCraney (Anne Marie), Joe McCraney (Sue), Becky Sullivan (Ricky). Grandchildren, Marshall McCraney (Avery), Rachel Perez (Luciano), Anna McCraney, Paul McCraney (Miranda), Joy Ketchens (Kaleb), Luci Anderson (Brandon), Lee McCraney, Chase McCraney, Laura McCraney, Philip Sullivan, and Derick Sullivan; and six great-grandchildren. Sister Mary Robinson of Jackson, MS, as well as a host of extended family members and friends.

Mrs. Lynn is preceded in death by her husband, Hugh McCraney; parents, Marshall and Anice Phillips; and one sister Claudia Lovett.

The McCraney family suggests memorials be made as donations to the Pine Bluff Baptist Church Cemetery Fund in lieu of flowers.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

