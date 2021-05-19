MSU-Meridian partnering with MCC to offer new degree emphasis

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - MSU-Meridian will be offering a new Bachelor of Applied Science trades supervision emphasis in the upcoming fall semester. MSU-Meridian will be partnering with Meridian Community College to help make this all happen.

“You would be amazed at the interest that we’ve had in this particular program from students here and throughout the area,” said Dr. Terry Dale Cruse, the associate VP and head of campus for MSU-Meridian. “I think that it’s going to be a very successful program for us and it’s another example of how we’re partnering with Meridian Community College to develop programs that meet niche needs in this area and make a stronger community and enhance the economic development in our area.”

The new degree emphasis will be for students who earned their Associate of Applied Science degree in areas such as precision machinery and electrical technology.

“At MCC, we have so many students, hundreds of students who come here with an objective to study something in the skilled trades, and so to be able to now take that and move into a four year degree program is very significant,” said Dr. Tom Huebner, the president of MCC.

MCC is the only community college in Mississippi to have this particular trades supervision emphasis with MSU.

“That’s something we’re really proud of,” Dr. Huebner said. “The folks at the Starkville campus and of course the folks here in Meridian have been wonderful to work with as we’ve kind of put our heads together and looked for something that would uniquely serve the needs of this community.”

The new trades supervision emphasis will be offered at MCC’s Workforce Development Center.

