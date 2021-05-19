National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado in Quitman Tuesday

QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The official report from the National Weather Service confirms an EF-1 tornado touched down in Quitman Tuesday afternoon.

It developed along North Archusa Avenue near North Jackson Avenue.

It then tracked roughly along Highway 145 and then crossing County Road 141.

The tornado eventually ended in a wooded area east of the Clarke County Airport.

The National Weather Service surveyed different areas of damage Wednesday afternoon.

They looked at the Clarke County Villas apartments where at least two buildings lost roofs. More trees were found snapped and knocked down near Highway 145 S.

“We did have reports of people seeing the clouds rotating. That gives more credibility to the ruling that it is a tornado,” said Clarke County EMA Director Eddie Ivy.

A tornado warning nor a severe thunderstorm warning were issued when the tornado caused damage around 2:15 Tuesday afternoon.

The tornado was so brief that it’s unclear if a warning would have given people much notice.

“It’s a perfect example of why we encourage people to have a severe weather plan and to know where to go to seek shelter,” Ivy explained. “Have those emergency supplies ready in the event severe weather occurs without warning, so when you see it out the window you know what to do and have a place to go to protect yourself and your family,” said Ivy.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.