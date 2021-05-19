Advertisement

Newton County High graduates honored with ‘Walk of Heroes’

Class of 2021 seniors honored
Class of 2021 seniors honored(Janine Vincent)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021
NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton County High School seniors were honored with the ‘Walk of Heroes’ at Newton County Elementary Wednesday.

Hundreds of elementary students created posters and banners in support as the seniors walked through the outside of the school.

Over 110 students will be walking across the stage in this year’s graduation ceremony. Marilyn Tullos is Newton County’s 2021 star student and valedictorian. Reagan Tolbird is salutatorian.

The ceremony will be Friday, May 21 at 8 p.m. at Cougar Stadium.

