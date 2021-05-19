NTSB releases preliminary report on Miss. plane crash that killed 4

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary accident report on a plane that crashed into a Hattiesburg home on the night of May 4, killing three on board and one person in the home. The report does not list the cause of the crash but does provide more details about the flight and the moments leading up to the crash.

The Mitsubishi MU-2B-60 private plane departed from Wichita Falls Municipal Airport in Texas around 8:57 p.m. headed for Bobby L. Chain Municipal Airport in Hattiesburg, according to the report. The plane crashed about 2 miles from the airport.

Louis Provenza, 67, Anna Calhoun, 23, and Harper Provenza, 2, were on board the plane at the time of the crash. Louis Provenza was a licensed pilot, according to Federal Aviation Administration records.

The report says the plane flew to the initial approach fix, performed a procedural turn and flew a portion of the final approach course before the crash. The last location broadcast by the plane was recorded at 11 p.m. and showed it was about 1.6 miles northwest of the crash site at an altitude of 1,475 feet.



The plane crashed into the front of a home on Annie Christie Drive, about 2.2 miles from the airport runway, around 11:05 p.m.

The landing gear was extended at the time of the crash.



According to the report, there were no radio distress signals from the pilot.



The crash killed all on board the plane and 55-year-old Gerry Standley inside the home. Two other occupants of the home sustained minor injuries.



A fire caused by the crash consumed most of the plane, destroying cockpit instrumentation. The plane was not equipped with a crash-resistant recorder device, nor was it required to be.



Visibility at the time of the crash was 10 miles, according to the report.



The report says the pilot purchased the plane in February 2012. The pilot had completed a flight review in the plane on Nov. 13, 2020, and recurrent training the following day.



The pilot reported having accrued 7,834 hours of flying time on a second-class medical certificate issued on June 24, 2020, according to the report.



The information in the preliminary report is subject to change when the final report is completed.



The wreckage has been sent to a secure location for further examination by the NTSB.

