PEER evaluates Mississippi state parks system

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Legislature’s Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review Committee finds state parks are not self-sustainable without some changes being made soon.

The PEER committee’s latest report shows Mississippi state parks aren’t stocking up so well in comparison to counterparts in neighboring states. In fact, those state parks are bringing many more people but also much more money. In recent years, as much as $1 million to $33 million more than Mississippi state parks. But they’re also spending more on their park systems.

The PEER report calls for improvements to funding, maintenance, staffing and marketing. The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks said it’s doing the best it can with what it has.

“We need that dedicated funding source or some appropriation from the legislature to accomplish those things and then we can compete just like they do,” said Jennifer head, MDWFP budget administrator.

“It’s not a management problem we have. It’s a funding problem,” said Andre Hollis, MDWFP director of park operations.

Modernizing the state parks was a hot topic this legislative session. Some members wanted to move towards privatizing operations while other proposals focused on finding revenue streams that could be dedicated to the parks, like diverting a portion of the lottery proceeds or taking a portion of the sales tax collected in the parks for repairs and maintenance.

