Advertisement

Pioneering comic Paul Mooney, a writer for Pryor, dies at 79

This March 29, 2016 image released by Meet The Blacks, LLC shows Paul Mooney posing at the...
This March 29, 2016 image released by Meet The Blacks, LLC shows Paul Mooney posing at the premiere of "Meet the Blacks" in Los Angeles. Mooney, a boundary-pushing comedian who was Richard Pryor’s longtime writing partner and whose sage, incisive musings on racism and American life made him a revered figure in stand-up, died of a heart attack at his Oakland, Calif. home on Wednesday. He was 79.(Eric Charbonneau/Meet The Blacks via AP)
By JAKE COYLE
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Paul Mooney, a boundary-pushing comedian who was Richard Pryor’s longtime writing partner and whose sage, incisive musings on racism and American life made him a revered figure in stand-up, has died. He was 79.

Cassandra Williams, Mooney’s publicist, said he died Wednesday morning at his home in Oakland, California, from a heart attack.

Mooney’s friendship and collaboration with Pryor began in 1968 and lasted until Pryor’s death in 2005. Together, they confronted racism perhaps more directly than it ever had been before onstage. Mooney chronicled their partnership in his 2007 memoir “Black Is the New White.”

Mooney wasn’t as widely known as Pryor, but his influence on comedy was ubiquitous. As head writer on “In Living Color,” Mooney helped create and inspire the Homey D. Clown character. He played the future-foretelling Negrodamus on “Chappelle’s Show.”

Mooney was also an actor who played Sam Cooke in 1978′s “The Buddy Holly Story” and Junebug in Spike Lee’s 2000 film “Bamboozled.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several law enforcement agencies worked together on the investigation.
Drugs valued at $5 million seized
The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Mississippi Drug Task Force assisted in the...
Two arrested on multiple drug charges
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 608 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths and...
Coronavirus in Mississippi: Case numbers added after investigations
Artist/architect rendering of a new Starbucks and retail center in Meridian
Starbucks coming to Meridian
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 18, 2021

Latest News

Graduates: Life after high school
Graduates: Life after high school
Marion PD donates scholarship to graduate
Marion PD donates scholarship to graduate
The woman was tackled to the ground, reportedly suffering a broken arm and dislocated shoulder,...
Ex-officers face charges in arrest of woman with dementia
Firefighters were called around 11:16 a-m on May 4th about a fire at the North Hills Street...
North Hills St. Taco Bell closed due to fire
The Marion Police Department Foundation has been traveling to all the high schools in the...
Marion PD donates scholarship to graduate