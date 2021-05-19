Advertisement

Response ‘brisk’ to vaccine rollout for teens

CDC director, Rochelle Walensky, said more than 600,000 young people ages 12 to 15 have been...
CDC director, Rochelle Walensky, said more than 600,000 young people ages 12 to 15 have been vaccinated in less than a week.((Source: KPLC))
By CNN
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
(CNN) - The rollout of the Pfizer/BioNtech coronavirus vaccine for children ages 12 to 15 in the U.S. has brought renewed hope.

It has been one week since the rollout for younger teens and pre-teens began. CDC director, Rochelle Walensky, said more than 600,000 young people ages 12 to 15 have been vaccinated in less than a week. And about 3.5 million children ages 12 to 17 have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine so far.

Parents and guardians may visit vaccines.gov to find where vaccines may be available for young teens in their area.

