Storm causes damage in Clarke County

QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A quick thunderstorm dropped an apparent tornado in Clarke County around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday.

“I was shaking so bad. I have never seen anything like it,” Clarke County Villas resident Pamela Hopkins said.

The storm came and went before people even knew what was happening.

“The wind started blowing. I came outside and looked from my door. It was just pitch black,” Hopkins said.

At Clarke County Villas, the storm twisted the tin roof and threw it across the parking lot. Some of the roof became stuck in a pine tree.

“All of a sudden it started raining real hard. The wind started blowing and the next minute we see something tumbling in front of her door,” resident Peggy Johnson said.

Clarke County EMA Director Eddie Ivy says the damage seems to be contained to this area.

“When the fire department and the police department arrived on scene, they discovered the roof was off of two of the buildings,” Ivy said. “Luckily, there were no injuries. Everyone was safe.”

As soon as the storm hit, management got right to work, putting tarps down and removing debris.

“We were very fortunate that we did not have more damage than we had here. That’s why we encourage people to be prepared and to have a plan,” Ivy said.

For those that live in the complex, they are thankful.

The National Weather Service will survey the damage to determine if it was an actual tornado that briefly touched down.

