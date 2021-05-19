Advertisement

Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Kemper Academy baseball

2021 Kemper Academy baseball team
2021 Kemper Academy baseball team(Vickie Kilpatrick)
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

De Kalb, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper Academy baseball has been selected as our Total Pain Care Team of the Week!

The Rams were nominated for making it to the second round of the playoffs for the first time in program history. They achieved the feat under a brand new head coach.

Congratulations to Kemper Academy baseball for being our Total Pain Care Team of the Week!

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several law enforcement agencies worked together on the investigation.
Drugs valued at $5 million seized
The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Mississippi Drug Task Force assisted in the...
Two arrested on multiple drug charges
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 608 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths and...
Coronavirus in Mississippi: Case numbers added after investigations
Artist/architect rendering of a new Starbucks and retail center in Meridian
Starbucks coming to Meridian
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 18, 2021

Latest News

West Lauderdale Knights ready for North State series
MCC golf sign
MCC golf looks to finish off season strong at NJCAA Nationals
Clarkdale Bulldogs prepare for 3A South State series vs Magee
Face coverings are not required anymore for games at Trustmark Park.
M Braves lift face covering requirement at Trustmark Park