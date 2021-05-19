Two arrested on multiple drug charges

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department said their swat team activated a search warrant Tuesday afternoon that lead to the arrest of 40-year-old Kristi Lynn Hayes and 42-year-old Jeremy Keith Lovell.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said around 3 p.m. the swat team entered a home on the 2300 block of 47th Avenue.

Hayes is charged with possession of methamphetamine and marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of ecstacy.

Lovell is charged with with trafficking a controlled substance, sale of marijuana, and possession of marijuana and methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Lovel is being held on a $285,000 bond, and Hayes has already bonded out, according to Calhoun.

This case will be presented to the next available grand jury.

Calhoun said the Mississippi Drug Task Force and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics assisted in the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.