You can now go to prison for engaging in ‘revenge porn’ in Mississippi

You can now go to prison for engaging in revenge porn in Mississippi
You can now go to prison for engaging in revenge porn in Mississippi(Twitter/LynnFitchAG)
By Josh Carter
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - People who engage in the act of ‘revenge porn’ in Mississippi can now receive prison time. Gov. Tate Reeves has signed Senate Bill 2121 into law. The bill criminalizes anyone who discloses ‘intimate parts’ of another without their consent or with the intent to harm.

A first offense can land you a misdemeanor and up to six months in jail or a fine of up to $1,000 or both. A second offense is a felony and could be punishable with up to one year in jail or a fine of up to $2,000 or both.

Attorney General Lynn Fitch celebrated the news on her Twitter account Wednesday, writing that, “Mississippi joined 47 other states in protecting innocent people from revenge porn - another step we are taking to empower victims to take back control of their lives, their dignity, and their futures.”

Read the entire bill by clicking here.

