108 children shot, 16 killed so far this year in Chicago

By WLS staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHICAGO (WLS) - There’s a new push to end the high number of shootings targeting children and teens in Chicago.

As of last week, 108 of the shooting victims in the city so far this year have been children. Of those shot, 16 have died.

A 13-year-old boy riding his bike in McKinley Park and a 15-year-old girl walking her dog in Washington Park are two of the most recent children to be killed or injured by gun violence.

A sign near 60th and King Drive reads, “Respect Life.”

“Us adding more police to the city has not worked,” said 20th Ward Alderman Jeanette Taylor. “We have to reimagine what safety is.”

With summer around the corner, community advocates worry about what is to come.

On the west side, Greater St. John Bible Church is among those that offer programming for those in the neighborhood.

However, the pandemic is limiting how many children they can take in.

“We will continue our after school, which we will transition into summer camp,” said the Rev. Ira Acree. “Of course, that’s only 25 children, because we have to be able to social distance. The city must find places to invest money, where there can be some viable options for these kids to hang out and be safe.”

For Taylor, the question is clear, but the answer remains elusive.

“I’m an ’80s baby. I played double Dutch. I did jacks. I blew bubbles,” Taylor said. “I could sit on my porch in peace, and that’s not what we have now. We have a city in chaos. So how does government work together with community to put plans together to help keep everybody protected?”

The 15-year-old girl who was shot while walking her dog is recovering at the hospital. Her mother says one bullet was left in her lower back for now.

