City of Meridian Arrest Report May 20, 2021
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|SUBHAKAR SALIAN
|1981
|3500 HWY 39N APT 38 MERIDIAN , MS
|DUI OTHER
|WILLIAM R OGLESBY
|1961
|820 BRAGG AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 19, 2021, at 6:00 AM to May 20, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 6:14 PM on May 19, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1200 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 9:49 AM on May 19, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2400 block of 25th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 11:34 PM on May 19, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of Grandview Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.