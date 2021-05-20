City of Meridian Arrest Report May 20, 2021

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 6:14 PM on May 19, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1200 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 9:49 AM on May 19, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2400 block of 25th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 11:34 PM on May 19, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of Grandview Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.