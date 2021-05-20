Clarkdale’s resilience lands Bulldogs in South State Championship

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Clarkdale baseball team has shown all season long it is a force to be reckoned with.

Just when a team thinks it has them beat, the Bulldogs come right back and hit them where it hurts the most. That resilience has been especially evident this postseason.

In the second round of the playoffs, Clarkdale struggled against Yazoo County’s pitcher in game one of the series. The Bulldogs sent the game into extra innings and trailed 3-2 entering the bottom of the ninth. With one final chance to win, Houston Wedgeworth delivered with a walk-off double to give his team a 3-4 victory.

Then there was Friday’s 6-4 win over West Marion that the Bulldogs had to come back from a 4-1 deficit to win.

“Being down doesn’t bother this team,” head coach Scott Gibson said. “They have confidence and belief that they’re always in it. They’re going to always come back and win and that’s what they did in those games.”

Two come-from-behind wins have helped lead the Bulldogs to this year’s South State Championship, which is their first appearance in the semifinals since 2021. While the postseason has produced some stressful moments for the team, sophomore shortstop Cal Culpepper believes it could help them this week.

“I think those games have prepared us for games like we’re going to play Thursday and Friday,” Culpepper said. “It’s helped us because if we do get behind, then we’ll be prepared.”

Resilience is not the only quality that defines this year’s Clarkdale team. The Bulldogs are also selfless, and that stems from the bonds the players have with each other.

“Out of all my years playing baseball, I’d probably say the team we have this year is the closest. We’re just like a family and we play for each other,” senior outfielder Gavin Moffit said. “We have confidence in the guy in front of us and the guy behind us in the lineup.”

The Bulldogs will look to carry them chemistry to the diamond this week as they take on Magee.

Game one is scheduled for 7:00 pm Thursday at Magee, with Clarkdale hosting Game two Saturday at 6:00 pm.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.