Cocaine with Escobar photo washes up on Alabama coast

Police say packages of cocaine are still washing up on Alabama beaches days after an initial...
Police say packages of cocaine are still washing up on Alabama beaches days after an initial haul of almost 70 pounds, worth more than $1 million, was found on the sand.(Gulf Shores Police Dept.)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GULF SHORES, Ala. (AP) - Police say packages of cocaine are still washing up on Alabama beaches days after an initial haul of almost 70 pounds, worth more than $1 million, was found on the sand.

Beach combers began discovering cocaine wrapped in plastic late Monday in the surf in Gulf Shores, a popular tourist spot. Police told news outlets Thursday that additional bundles of the drug were still coming in sporadically.

One of the brick-like packages bore the image of what appeared to be a 1976 booking photo of Pablo Escobar. The notorious kingpin was shot to death in Colombia in 1993.

