Cocaine with Escobar photo washes up on Alabama coast

GULF SHORES, Ala. (AP) - Police say packages of cocaine are still washing up on Alabama beaches days after an initial haul of almost 70 pounds, worth more than $1 million, was found on the sand.

Beach combers began discovering cocaine wrapped in plastic late Monday in the surf in Gulf Shores, a popular tourist spot. Police told news outlets Thursday that additional bundles of the drug were still coming in sporadically.

One of the brick-like packages bore the image of what appeared to be a 1976 booking photo of Pablo Escobar. The notorious kingpin was shot to death in Colombia in 1993.