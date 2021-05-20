COVID-19 in Mississippi: 276 new cases reported Thursday
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 276 new COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths and 28 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Thursday.
Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 12 and older. The Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved for ages 12-15. Below is a snapshot of vaccinations in east central Mississippi counties:
|County
|# Receiving at Least One Dose
|% Receiving at Least One Dose
|# Fully Vaccinated
|% Fully Vaccinated
|Clarke
|5134
|33%
|4487
|29%
|Kemper
|2660
|27%
|2417
|25%
|Lauderda
|24,458
|33%
|21,595
|29%
|Neshoba
|5971
|21%
|5324
|18%
|Newton
|6848
|33%
|6043
|29%
|Wayne
|4603
|23%
|4019
|20%
Click here for county-by-county case totals.
MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.
