COVID-19 in Mississippi: 276 new cases reported Thursday

By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 276 new COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths and 28 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Thursday.

Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 12 and older. The Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved for ages 12-15. Below is a snapshot of vaccinations in east central Mississippi counties:

County# Receiving at Least One Dose% Receiving at Least One Dose# Fully Vaccinated% Fully Vaccinated
Clarke513433%448729%
Kemper266027%241725%
Lauderda24,45833%21,59529%
Neshoba597121%532418%
Newton684833%604329%
Wayne460323%401920%

Click here for county-by-county case totals.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

