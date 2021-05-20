COVID-19 in Mississippi: 276 new cases reported Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 276 new COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths and 28 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Thursday.

Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 12 and older. The Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved for ages 12-15. Below is a snapshot of vaccinations in east central Mississippi counties:

County # Receiving at Least One Dose % Receiving at Least One Dose # Fully Vaccinated % Fully Vaccinated Clarke 5134 33% 4487 29% Kemper 2660 27% 2417 25% Lauderda 24,458 33% 21,595 29% Neshoba 5971 21% 5324 18% Newton 6848 33% 6043 29% Wayne 4603 23% 4019 20%

Click here for county-by-county case totals.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

