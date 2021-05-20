Advertisement

Crimenet 05_20_21

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Hansford George Garrett.
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Hansford George Garrett.

Garrett is a 51-year-old White male who stands approximately 5′9″ in height, weighing 165 pounds.

He is wanted on a probation violation warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he was originally convicted for possession of precursors with intent.

If you know where Garrett can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

