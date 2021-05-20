Group ‘reluctantly’ suspends Medicaid expansion ballot push

Advertisement

By Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - A group that was pushing to get Medicaid expansion on the ballot in Mississippi is “reluctantly” suspending its campaign.

The decision comes after the state Supreme Court ruled Friday that a medical marijuana initiative passed by voters this fall is void because Mississippi’s initiative process is outdated. That effectively killed other initiatives for which people are already petitioning.

Organizers of Initiative 76 said in a statement that it is halting its campaign “until there is once again a functional ballot measure process in Mississippi.” Medicaid is a health insurance program for the needy, aged, blind and disabled. It is paid by federal and state money.

