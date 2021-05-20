Heat builds as the weekend approaches

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Our forecast has settled, and a warmer, drier pattern is beginning to overtake our area as the weekend approaches.

This weekend will be unseasonably warm as we warm to the lower 90s for the first time since last October. Both Saturday and Sunday will start with low-to-mid 60s in the mornings. The afternoons will be mostly in the 80s, but we can briefly warm to 90-91 degrees for highs.

This evening will become mostly clear. We’ll cool to near 70 degrees by midnight. The rest of tonight will be mostly clear. The low temperature by morning will be near 63 degrees. Friday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. The high temperature will be near 87 degrees.

The weekend is just the beginning of this hotter weather pattern. Monday and Tuesday could be even hotter - with high temperatures as high as 93-94 degrees. Humidity will begin to make a return by Wednesday and Thursday. An approaching cold front will break down our hot high pressure ridge, so we should cool slightly. We’ll also open up the potential for a couple of stray showers or thunderstorms by Wednesday. Showers and thunderstorms will become more widespread as that cold front gets closer on Thursday. We’ll be warm enough to energize those thunderstorms and get an isolated damaging wind gust or two. The cold front won’t quite make it through our area. Instead, it will approach and then lift out to the north, so don’t expect any appreciable cooling late next week.

