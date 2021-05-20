“It was heartbreaking”: West Lauderdale using 2019 semifinals loss as motivation for North State

COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - As the saying goes, close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades, but West Lauderdale baseball was pretty darn close to making it to the 2019 MHSAA 4A State Championship.

The Knights faced Sumrall in the South State Championship and lost game one 3-2. They would then dominate the Bobcats in game two, winning 10-0 to force a game three. West Lauderdale would give everything they had but would fall 7-6 to watch the season come to a close.

“It was heartbreaking,” infielder Leighton Jenkins recalled. “We know how that feels this year. We do not want to feel that way again so we’re going to do whatever we can to not let that happen.”

The 2019 season was the first year under new head coach Jason Smith, who took over after the retirement of longtime head coach Jerry Boatner. Smith learned from the legendary Boatner as his assistant for more than a decade, so he knows a thing or two about the winning tradition the program aims to uphold.

“It’s just the expectation that’s been set here and these guys have done really well this year,” Coach Smith said. “Baseball is a humbling game. You can go 3-4 and then the next day you can do 0-3 or 0-4. We talk about not getting too high, not getting too low and just being even kill - trying to play with a lot of energy and intensity.”

The team is eager to finish what they started last year when they were riding high off back-to-back wins over MHSAA Class 6A opponents. The Knights beat Biloxi and Brandon 10-7 and 8-7, in extra innings, before the season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.

With a 27-6 overall record so far this season, West Lauderdale is only four wins away from adding another state championship sign to the outfield at Jerry Boatner Field.

Senior pitcher Mason Willis said the program’s tradition of winning state championships motivates them every day.

”I definitely think we have a chip on our shoulder knowing that there’s a great tradition here,” Willis said. “I think it helps us win games. I think we know that we have to give it all we’ve got to get there.”

Game one of the best-of-three series is scheduled for Thursday at West Lauderdale. Game two will take place Saturday at Mooreville.

