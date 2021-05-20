Marion PD donates scholarship to graduate

COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) -The Marion Police Department Foundation has been traveling to all the high schools in the county giving out $300 scholarships to select seniors.

West Lauderdale High School was their last stop for this year.

“The whole idea is to just help these kids out, let people know that we do care because some of them are struggling they need us, and like I say sometimes we talk about what they need but talking is talking but you have to get out there and do it,” said Chief of Police for Marion Police Department, Randall Davis.

Sommer Williams graduated from West Lauderdale on May 17th and received the unexpected surprise from Marion PD.

“I was really confused because they walked in and I had no idea what it was for. like I just saw some police officers walk in and I was really surprised but once they talked to me about stuff, it was ok and I got excited,” said Williams.

“It’s our first year doing the scholarships and it was good because like the kids didn’t know we were coming, they didn’t even have an idea and it was exciting for them but the good thing is just to see the smile on their face letting them know that people care about them and were thinking about them,” said Davis.

The foundation has been in place for over a year and wants to help young people, leading to the idea of awarding scholarships.

“For them to award her as well as for her academic achievements and leadership skills it just speaks volumes that she will look forward to going to college and serving her community in a positive way,” said Senior sponsor and Librarian at West Lauderdale HS, Kristy Wooldridge.

“It means a lot because for them to do this for these students, it just shows how much they care about us and it will really help me going to school like for the first year not having a job,” said Williams.

Williams will be attending Mississippi State University studying Criminology and said she will use the money to pay for college expenses.

