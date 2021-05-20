Meridian celebrates National Public Works Week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The is National Public Works Week and the City of Meridian took time out to honor some of their own.

The city has about 170 public works employees and they were treated to a luncheon and awards ceremony designed to recognize and highlight some of their efforts during the past year.

These workers do essential jobs involving infrastructure, roads, bridges, water and sewer systems and are often referred to as “unsung heroes.”

” I always say we’re the true first responders,” said Hugh Smith, Public Works Director for the City of Meridian. “I say that because even before the police and fire show up, the infrastructure that they need to perform whatever that task is, is maintained and operated by public works. So we’re there before the incident event occurs. We’re celebrating them with a luncheon providing food and drink but also we’re going to give out awards to recognize those employees in each division in public works that’s gone above and beyond and done an outstanding job in their position.”

The Meridian Public Works employees were treated to a barbecue lunch of ribs, chicken, potato salad, cole slaw and dessert.

