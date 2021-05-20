Advertisement

Meridian/Laud. County NAACP hosts mayoral forum

The Meridian/Lauderdale County NAACP hosts a mayoral forum May 20 at 6 p.m. which will be livestreamed on its Facebook page.
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian/Lauderdale County NAACP is hosting a mayoral forum Thursday night with the three Meridian mayoral candidates. It starts at 6 p.m. While it’s not open to the public, all may watch the forum which will be livestreamed on the NAACP Facebook page here.

Chapter vice-president, N’Spire Walker, said all of the questions that will be asked are from the community and are designed to answer the concerns of the people.

Walker said the main priority is for the community to see the vision of each candidate, to help voters decide who is the best option for mayor in the June 8 general election.

