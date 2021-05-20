Military dad surprises daughter for her high school graduation

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Jason Garcia stood alongside family, friends and members from the community Wednesday evening to surprise his daughter, Elli Garcia, ahead of her high school graduation.

Garcia is a member of the Army National Guard and his daughter, Elli, had no idea he was waiting to surprise her after her church youth group meeting. Elli is a senior at Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa County. She is an academic All-Star, a cheerleader and class secretary. She will be attending Mississippi State University in the fall.



Elli’s brother, 2LT Alex Garcia, was not able to be there; he is an infantry officer at Ft. Benning.

Nothing like dad’s love to sweep you off your feet and make the day extra special.

