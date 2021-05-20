Advertisement

Military dad surprises daughter for her high school graduation

Jason Garcia surprised his daughter, Elli Garcia, ahead of her high school graduation.
Jason Garcia surprised his daughter, Elli Garcia, ahead of her high school graduation.(Lesley Bruinton)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Jason Garcia stood alongside family, friends and members from the community Wednesday evening to surprise his daughter, Elli Garcia, ahead of her high school graduation.

Garcia is a member of the Army National Guard and his daughter, Elli, had no idea he was waiting to surprise her after her church youth group meeting.
Elli is a senior at Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa County. She is an academic All-Star, a cheerleader and class secretary. She will be attending Mississippi State University in the fall.

Elli’s brother, 2LT Alex Garcia, was not able to be there; he is an infantry officer at Ft. Benning.

Nothing like dad’s love to sweep you off your feet and make the day extra special.

