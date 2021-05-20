Advertisement

North Hills St. Taco Bell closed due to fire

By Tynisha Jackson
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 10:14 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Meridian Taco Bell is still closed because of a fire that happened on May 4th.

Firefighters were called around 11:16 a.m on May 4th about a fire at the North Hills Street Taco Bell.

Officials said the fire started outside in the back of the building, went up the wall to the attic, melting electrical wires. The fire was contained within the walls, but heat and smoke caused damage to the rest of the building.

It took firefighters 30 minutes to get the fire out. Workers were inside but no one was injured. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

That Taco Bell location will be closed until further notice.

