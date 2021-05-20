Advertisement

Outstanding airmen recognized at 186th Air Refueling Wing

By Andrew Samet
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Outstanding airmen at the 186th Air Refueling Wing were recognized on Thursday. The airmen were presented with awards from the Air Force Association during a breakfast that was put on by senior retired members of the Wing.

“This unit has an outstanding record. It’s because of airmen like this that are with me today and that legacy continues that was built off the backs of a lot of these older airmen that have now retired that are here having breakfast this morning,” said Maj. Gen. Mike Nabors, the Assistant Adjutant General and Commander of the Mississippi Air National Guard. “So we’re very proud that they can get together and we’re very proud of these airmen today and all the things that they do for this Wing and for this state.”

The award winners are as follows:

Master Sgt. Steven Lewis – 186th Air Refueling Wing Outstanding Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year

Senior Airman James Hattaway – 186th Air Refueling Wing Outstanding Airman of the Year

Master Sgt. Rodgrick Anderson – 186th Air Refueling Wing Outstanding First Sergeant of the Year

Master Sgt. Les Rickles – 186th Air Refueling Wing Wayne Benthall Leadership Award

Tech. Sgt. Desmond Lewis – 186th Air Refueling Wing Outstanding Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year

