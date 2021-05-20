Advertisement

Rain tapers off as we heat things up

(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! We look to see partly cloudy skies on our Thursday with high temperatures in the mid-80s. Isolated showers and storms will be possible this afternoon, but most of us will stay dry. It will be breezy today, with sustained winds out of the east-southeast at 10-15 mph, with wind gusts as high as 25 mph. We’ll see partly cloudy skies tonight with Friday morning lows in the mid-60s.

We look to dry things out entirely on Friday and as we head into the weekend. As we dry out, temperatures will increase. In fact, many of will reach the 90 degree mark by Saturday. All of us should see highs in the 90s by Sunday. We’ll see plenty of sunshine Friday through Tuesday of next week, with conditions staying mainly dry. A stray shower or storm will be possible on Tuesday, and then isolated activity will be possible on Wednesday. Highs will climb into the mid-90s by the next work week.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Mississippi Drug Task Force assisted in the...
Two arrested on multiple drug charges
Several law enforcement agencies worked together on the investigation.
Drugs valued at $5 million seized
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 19, 2021
The men fell onto the elevator car, one remaining on top while the other two crashed through...
Men fall 8 floors down elevator shaft during brawl, police say
Deputy J. Holt with the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office responded to an overturned car with...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Deputy lifts overturned car to rescue woman pinned underneath

Latest News

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - May 20th, 2021
Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - May 20th, 2021
Weather - May 19, 2021
Weather - May 19, 2021
Warmer temperatures are on the way as we dry out.
Heat builds as we dry out
More damage found from Tuesday's tornado in Quitman, Miss.
National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado in Quitman Tuesday