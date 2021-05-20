Rain tapers off as we heat things up

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! We look to see partly cloudy skies on our Thursday with high temperatures in the mid-80s. Isolated showers and storms will be possible this afternoon, but most of us will stay dry. It will be breezy today, with sustained winds out of the east-southeast at 10-15 mph, with wind gusts as high as 25 mph. We’ll see partly cloudy skies tonight with Friday morning lows in the mid-60s.

We look to dry things out entirely on Friday and as we head into the weekend. As we dry out, temperatures will increase. In fact, many of will reach the 90 degree mark by Saturday. All of us should see highs in the 90s by Sunday. We’ll see plenty of sunshine Friday through Tuesday of next week, with conditions staying mainly dry. A stray shower or storm will be possible on Tuesday, and then isolated activity will be possible on Wednesday. Highs will climb into the mid-90s by the next work week.

