R.J. Fletcher hits walk off to lift No. 15 ECCC over No. 5 Meridian

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (ECCC Athletics) - The Warriors trailed Meridian by as much as 5-1 on Wednesday night, but ECCC never wavered and kept the season alive as R.J. Fletcher (St. Martin) walked it off with an RBI double at Dub Herring Park in Poplarville. The shot put the Warriors (28-16) on top 7-6 and was the freshman’s first plate appearance of the night.

The matchup was even-keeled early on as Meridian leaped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. The Warriors quickly responded with three-straight singles by Clayton Cook (Mize), Trey Lewis (Silas, Ala.), and Amani Larry (Bossier City, La.). Jesse Boydstun (Louisville) followed with a groundout that scored Cook to knot the game at 1-1.

In the top of the second, the Eagles got another across. Meridian scored in the third with an RBI groundout, before pouring in three runs in the top of the fourth on just one hit as an error, groundout, and sac fly all plated runs. The big frame put the Eagles on top, 5-1.

In the bottom half of the fourth Kade Turnage (Picayune) reached base on an error to lead things off. Austin Lee (Madison) followed and roped a line drive off the centerfield wall. The tough-to-field ball resulted in a two-run, inside the park home run to pull the Meridian lead to two, 5-3.

A passed ball in the fifth brought the Warriors within one, but the Eagles were quick to get the run back in the seventh with an RBI single, making it 6-4.

The Warriors capitalized in the bottom of the seventh, and tied up the game, as the Eagles walked three straight ECCC batters. Lee plated one with a fielder’s choice before Eli Harrison (Little Rock) drove in the tying run with an RBI single.

The Warrior defense locked down the field in the eighth and Walker Johnson (Mantee) checked into the game in the top of the ninth and stranded two Eagle runners to give ECCC some momentum headed into the bottom of the ninth.

Turnage led off the inning and was hit by pitch. J.T. Vance (Union) came in to pinch run and took second base on a wild pitch. Fletcher came to the dish as a pinch hitter and, on a 2-1 count, drove in the winning run with a shot to center field.

Roper Ball (Noxapater) started the game on the hill for ECCC and allowed four hits and five runs (one earned) over six and a third innings, striking out two. Trevor Waddell (Madison), Brian Johnson (Ridgeland), and Gates Pee (Clinton) all threw in relief before Johnson picked up the win in the ninth.

At the plate, Cook, Lewis, Ty McCollough (Greenville), and Branson Sharpley (Taylorsville) all posted a team-best two hits, while Lee drove in three runs.

On the day, the Warriors outhit the Eagles 13 to eight.

Up Next

The Warriors will now face the Hinds Eagles in an elimination game tomorrow, May 20 at 3:30 p.m. Fans can watch the game live at www.prccmedia.com/gold.

