Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Kemper Academy baseball

2021 Kemper Academy baseball team
2021 Kemper Academy baseball team(Vickie Kilpatrick)
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT
De Kalb, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper Academy baseball has been selected as our Total Pain Care Team of the Week!

The Rams were nominated for making it to the second round of the playoffs for the first time in program history. They achieved the feat under a brand new head coach.

Congratulations to Kemper Academy baseball for being our Total Pain Care Team of the Week!

