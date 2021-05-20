Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Kemper Academy baseball

De Kalb, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper Academy baseball has been selected as our Total Pain Care Team of the Week!

The Rams were nominated for making it to the second round of the playoffs for the first time in program history. They achieved the feat under a brand new head coach.

