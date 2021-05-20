Trump comes after the ‘35 wayward Republicans’ who voted in favor of Jan. 6 commission

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Former President Donald Trump is not happy with the 35 House Republicans who voted in favor of the January 6 Commission, authored by Mississippi U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson. If passed, the legislation would establish an independent commission which would then investigate the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 of this year.

Democrats have blamed Trump for the event, and proceeded to impeach him due to his alleged role in it. The impeachment passed the House but failed in the U.S. Senate.

U.S. Rep. Michael Guest of Mississippi’s 3rd District, was one of the 35 Republicans who voted ‘yes’ on the measure. His fellow Republican representatives in Mississippi, U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo and U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly, voted against it.



“See, 35 wayward Republicans- they just can’t help themselves,” Trump wrote in a statement Thursday. “We have much better policy and are much better for the Country, but the Democrats stick together, the Republicans don’t.”



The 45th president stated that Democrats in the House “don’t have the Romney’s, Little Ben Sasse’s, and Cheney’s of the world.” Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT), Senator Ben Sasse (R-NE) and Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY), all Republicans, were often critical of Donald Trump while he was in office.



“Sometimes there are consequences to being ineffective and weak. The voters understand!” Trump concluded.



In a statement provided to WLBT, Guest defended his decision to vote in favor of the commission.



“We need answers to questions surrounding the events of January 6th,” he wrote, adding that he believes conversations over the past several months have produced a commission that is both fair and structured and could potentially prevent another attack.



Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy openly opposed the commission, which easily passed the Democratic-led House. It now moves on to the U.S. Senate and needs at least 10 Republican votes to pass.

