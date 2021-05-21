Advertisement

2 arrested in recent burglary cases

By Tom Williams
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police say they have arrested two people that are responsible for numerous burglaries.

Jason Leddon is facing one count of burglary of a business, two counts of felony mischief, one count of grand larceny and five counts of Petit Larceny.

Jammie Holliman is charged with accessory after the fact and felony malicious mischief.

Chief Chris Read said they are cracking down on a rash of burglaries.

“These two arrests had a huge impact because we have identified three other individuals that were doing the same thing. We are getting warrants cut for them,” Read said. “We call it a theft ring, but they’re a little mini organization. Each individual in the organization is assigned a certain district in Meridian. They try to take advantage by cutting fences and going into businesses or whatever.”

Read said the two were stealing catalytic converters, batteries and a number of other items. He says others are involved and they will have warrants for them soon.

