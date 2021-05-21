Businesses opening in downtown Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -At least six new businesses have either opened or relocated downtown within the last year.

The city made a decision to invest in downtown and improve the area several years ago. If you’ve been downtown lately, you can tell it’s working.

“If you look over the years, just the revitalization you know I can say it really began with the Riley Center and Mississippi State investing in downtown and I think that was a rebirth,” said Community Development Director, Laura Carmichael.

Generations Paper and Gifts is one of those businesses that relocated to downtown and held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 20th.

“Our family’s businesses have always been downtown and We’ve just watched this part of Meridian thrive and grow and so it would be a waste to not expand upon it and invest in it and continue to support this part of the city because it’s just I mean you look around you see the beautiful flowers, the parks the people and it’s just a great area,” said Generations Paper and Gifts Co-owner, Melissa Love.

Downtown Meridian has become a popular shopping, dining, and entertainment destination because the area is family-friendly and easy to navigate.

“I feel like this particular downtown in Meridian has a really good chance of being like a tourist destination. We have found I would say in the past month that we are a stopping point for a lot of people that are traveling from one state to another,” said Queen City Cigar Co-owner, Erin Richardson.

Carmichael said a healthy, active, and thriving downtown will help other areas in the city grow.

“You have all this energy that is coming into this central location in our city and well the good thing about that is you also see that energy and that enthusiasm trickling into other areas,” said Carmichael.

“We’ve had businesses downtown recommend us for other events. We’ve gotten to meet a lot of people from downtown and from everything I’ve seen they seem to encourage other businesses and other people to do business downtown,” said Pop’s Hotdogs owner, Adam Taylor.

At least three new businesses will open downtown in the next few months.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.