COVID-19 in Mississippi: 105 new cases, 1 death reported Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 105 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death and 25 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Friday.

The most recent data showed 872,737 people in the state are fully vaccinated and over a million have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The numbers shown Friday morning were last updated May 20. Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 12 and older. The Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved for ages 12-15.

Click here for county-by-county case totals.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

