Families left without a place to live after fire at Meridian apartment complex

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -A fire at a Meridian apartment complex destroyed several units Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to the Western Gardens Apartments around eight o’clock. At least five apartment units were either damaged or destroyed. The units received heavy fire, smoke and water damage and are unlivable.

Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at Western Gardens Apartments (WTOK)

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

This is a developing story.

