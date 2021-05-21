Advertisement

Families left without a place to live after fire at Meridian apartment complex

At least five units at Western Gardens were either damaged or destroyed
By Pat Peterson
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -A fire at a Meridian apartment complex destroyed several units Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to the Western Gardens Apartments around eight o’clock. At least five apartment units were either damaged or destroyed. The units received heavy fire, smoke and water damage and are unlivable.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

This is a developing story. We’ll update this fire investigation online and tonight at 5, 6 and 10.

