Frances White honored for her work with veterans

Frances White honored
Frances White honored(WTOK)
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A longtime activist for veterans affairs has been honored for her efforts.

Deputy Executive Director of Mississippi Veterans Affairs Dusty Culpepper presented a certificate and a flag to the Rev. Carl White in memory of his wife, Frances, who died May 1st of cancer. She was a representative for former Cong. Gregg Harper and Cong. Michael Guest and had a passion for helping veterans.

”She just loved so much helping vets and getting positive outcomes from the VA or some other federal agency,” said White. “Helping those men and women who have put on the uniform to serve our country. That’s what she lived for and getting this honor would have meant everything to her.”

The flag was recently flown over the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton.

