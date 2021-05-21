Home destroyed in early morning fire in Jasper Co.

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A home was lost during a house fire in Jasper County early Friday morning. According to Jasper County Emergency Management Deputy Director and Fire Coordinator Hudson Jenkins, Stringer, Mossville and H.A.L. volunteer fire departments were called to a two-story house fire on County Road 19.

When firefighters arrived, the home was already destroyed, along with a vehicle that was in the home’s carport.

According to Jasper County Emergency Management Deputy Director and Fire Coordinator Hudson Jenkins, Stringer, Mossville and H.A.L. volunteer fire departments were called to a two-story house fire on County Road 19. (Jasper County Emergency Management)

The people who live there were out of town at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

Jenkins praised the teamwork of all the agencies involved in controlling the fire and asked for the community to keep the family in their prayers.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.