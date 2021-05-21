Funeral Services for Lula Jeanette Busby Presley, 82, of Butler will be held Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at Shady Grove Holiness Church with Rev. Joseph Futral, Rev. Chuck Scrivener, and Rev. Rusty Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at the Shady Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Bumpers Funeral Home on Friday, May 21, 2021 from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M.

Ms. Presley passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Poplar Springs Nursing Center in Meridian. She was born on March 17, 1939 in Choctaw County, Alabama to Clarence Lawson and Hattie Abston Busby. She was a homemaker. Ms. Presley enjoyed going to church, reading her bible, listening to music, singing, and being with her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Janett P. Crosby of Butler; daughter, Patricia Rhodes (Tyron) of Butler; daughter, Judy Abston (James) of Butler; daughter, Marion Abston (Steve) of Butler; daughter, Carol Roberts (Russell) of Wimberly; brother, Wayne Busby (Lynn); brother, C.H. Busby; brother, Virgil Busby (Paula); sister, Mary Stewart (Billy); sister, Esther Todd; 11 Grandchildren; 14 Great-Grandchildren; and numerous other family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Lawson and Hattie Abston Busby; husband James Garvis Presley; son, Michael Wayne Presley; brother, Derice Busby; and brother, J.C. Busby.

Pallbearers include Jason Busby, Matthew Rhodes, Christopher Rhodes, Chucky Scrivener, David Todd, and Ben Todd.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.