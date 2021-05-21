Advertisement

Lula Jeanette Busby Presley

Lula Jeanette Busby Presley
Lula Jeanette Busby Presley
Lula Jeanette Busby Presley(Bumpers Funeral Home Butler)
By Letisha Young
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Funeral Services for Lula Jeanette Busby Presley, 82, of Butler will be held Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at Shady Grove Holiness Church with Rev. Joseph Futral, Rev. Chuck Scrivener, and Rev. Rusty Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at the Shady Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Bumpers Funeral Home on Friday, May 21, 2021 from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M.

Ms. Presley passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Poplar Springs Nursing Center in Meridian. She was born on March 17, 1939 in Choctaw County, Alabama to Clarence Lawson and Hattie Abston Busby. She was a homemaker. Ms. Presley enjoyed going to church, reading her bible, listening to music, singing, and being with her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Janett P. Crosby of Butler; daughter, Patricia Rhodes (Tyron) of Butler; daughter, Judy Abston (James) of Butler; daughter, Marion Abston (Steve) of Butler; daughter, Carol Roberts (Russell) of Wimberly; brother, Wayne Busby (Lynn); brother, C.H. Busby; brother, Virgil Busby (Paula); sister, Mary Stewart (Billy); sister, Esther Todd; 11 Grandchildren; 14 Great-Grandchildren; and numerous other family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Lawson and Hattie Abston Busby; husband James Garvis Presley; son, Michael Wayne Presley; brother, Derice Busby; and brother, J.C. Busby.

Pallbearers include Jason Busby, Matthew Rhodes, Christopher Rhodes, Chucky Scrivener, David Todd, and Ben Todd.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

Most Read

Western Gardens
Families left without a place to live after fire at Meridian apartment complex
Generations Paper and Gifts relocated to downtown and held a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 20th
Businesses opening in downtown Meridian
The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Mississippi Drug Task Force assisted in the...
Two arrested on multiple drug charges
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 20, 2021
Firefighters were called around 11:16 a-m on May 4th about a fire at the North Hills Street...
North Hills St. Taco Bell closed due to fire

Latest News

Mrs. Dorothy Lynn McCraney
Mr. L C Murry
Julie Rush
Clyde "Dennis" Goldman
Mr. Clyde “Dennis” Goldman