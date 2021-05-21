Advertisement

Man pleads guilty to murder on Choctaw Indian Reservation

Stuart Brian Nickey was sentenced to 16 years in prison for second-degree murder in the beating...
Stuart Brian Nickey was sentenced to 16 years in prison for second-degree murder in the beating death of Cassidy Shoemake.(Law enforcement)
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 6:14 PM CDT
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WTOK) - A member of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, 37-year-old Stuart Brian Nickey, pleaded guilty Friday to the beating death of his girlfriend, Cassidy Shoemake, 28, also a tribal member. It happened July 1, 2017.

A federal grand jury in September of 2017 indicted Nickey on the charge of murder in the second degree. Nickey is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 29, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. He faces a maximum penalty of life in prison. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting U.S. Attorney LaMarca commended the work of the Choctaw Police Department of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation who investigated the case.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

