Meridian Freedom Project offers summer education program

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Meridian Freedom Project is inviting kids grades six through eight to take part in their summer education program.

Students will complete five weeks of core academic classes designed to prepare them for the next grade. They will also mirror the Freedom Schools of 1964 with teachings in reading, writing, match and science.

The mission is to create future leaders through love, education, action and discipline.

”Our students will get a chance to delve into exactly what went on in 1964,” said Chastity Jackson, director of Operations for Meridian Freedom Project. “Besides the voter registration project going on, they were also able to learn more about science and math and reading and writing. We will be implementing that same exact curriculum from 1964.”

The summer program runs from June 1st through July 2nd. For more information, you can visit meridianfreedomproject.org.

