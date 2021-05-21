Metro Ambulance celebrates EMS week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This is National EMS Week and a time to honor and celebrate paramedics, EMTs and ambulance drivers.

Metro Ambulance celebrated by cooking food and having a crawfish boil Friday. This week is a time to reflect on all the hard work they do to ensure we are safe and taken care of when in a time of need.

Shift Crew Chief Samantha Gellatly said it’s great to be recognized for their effort.

“On a daily basis we don’t get recognized as much. When you call for an ambulance, you expect us to take you to the hospital immediately, but we have so much more to do so we can actually treat you before you get to the hospital,” Gellatly. “A lot of people don’t understand that. This week we get to recognize all of the hard work that we do and the community gets to celebrate with us.”

National EMS Week officially ends May 22.

