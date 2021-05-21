Advertisement

‘My bad’: Police post humorous text, selfie exchange on Facebook

The Gulfport (Miss.) Police Department posted a funny exchange purportedly between an officer...
The Gulfport (Miss.) Police Department posted a funny exchange purportedly between an officer and sergeant.(Gulfport Police Department Facebook page)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (Gray News) - A Mississippi police department posted a funny back and forth by text of an unfortunate run-in with a pothole.

According to the Gulfport Police Department’s Facebook post, an officer texted “Sgt.” to say his patrol car was damaged by the pothole.

After asking if the officer was OK and he responded he was, Sgt. asked him to send a picture.

He did. A selfie.

“Of the damage…,” Sgt. replied.

“My bad,” the officer said.

The department’s page posted it along with, “When you wake up to this text first thing Friday morning... #SayNoToPotholes #TGIF #WeveGotJokesToday #FriyayVibes.”

They didn’t specify if the interaction was genuine, but the officer in the selfie had the GPD collar pins the department wears. Gulfport PD is known locally for the occasional lighthearted post along with its usual updates.

The post had more than 1,300 shares within four hours. Hundreds of people commented, with many applauding the sense of humor of those involved.

Other mentioned potholes in the area.

When you wake up to this text first thing Friday morning... #SayNoToPotholes #TGIF #WeveGotJokesToday #FriyayVibes

Posted by Gulfport Police Department on Friday, May 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Western Gardens
Families left without a place to live after fire at Meridian apartment complex
Generations Paper and Gifts relocated to downtown and held a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 20th
Businesses opening in downtown Meridian
The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Mississippi Drug Task Force assisted in the...
Two arrested on multiple drug charges
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 20, 2021
Firefighters were called around 11:16 a-m on May 4th about a fire at the North Hills Street...
North Hills St. Taco Bell closed due to fire

Latest News

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, and Vice President Kamala Harris speak on a balcony...
South Korea’s Moon meets Biden, hails ‘America’s return’
FILE - This file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows Kim...
Minnesota AG’s office to prosecute case in Daunte Wright’s death
Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, right, visits the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge...
White House’s new, $1.7T infrastructure offer panned by GOP
A dog left in a dumpster was reunited with those who saved her.
Dog left in dumpster reunited with rescuers
FILE - Danny Masterson arrives at The Unveiling of Seedling's Arts District Headquarters on May...
Actor Danny Masterson must stand trial on 3 rape charges