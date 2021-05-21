Advertisement

Person injured in school bus crash speaks out

Spent three days in hospital
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Newscenter 11 have new information on that wild school bus crash in Meridian we first told you about last week.

The owner of the house the bus crashed into said the Meridian Public School District will help pay for the damage.

Police said the school bus driver was not paying attention when he ran through a stop sign on 15th street, t-boned a pick-up truck, and then crashed into the house.

“I just want to get better, said injured in school bus crash, 25-year-old Latravius Tims.

25-year-old Latravius Tims was the driver of the truck who spent three days in the hospital.

He said he’s still in a lot of pain but is grateful to be alive.

“I’m glad to still be here. I was thinking about my little girl. She was the first thing that popped into my mind. I knew that I had to be strong to make it out of that truck. It is difficult to eat now. I can’t eat on the right side of my mouth, can’t laugh, and I can’t cough. It is hard to do the day-to-day things that I’ve been doing. I’m taking it day by day,” said the father, Tracey Tims.

The father, Tracy Tims said that he still has unanswered questions for the school district.

“It beyond us of the situation. This has something to do with the city because that bus could have been filled with children. That is a matter that the public needs to know about. They need to know what happens and what is going on with this guy? Nothing has been said,” Tracey said.

The school district said their insurance company is handling the matter.

