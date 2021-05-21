Advertisement

Premature nonuplets born in Morocco are stable but fragile

A nurse takes care of one of the nine babies protected in an incubator at the maternity unit of...
A nurse takes care of one of the nine babies protected in an incubator at the maternity unit of the Ain Borja clinic in Casablanca, Morocco, Thursday May 20, 2021, two weeks after Mali's Halima Cisse, 25, gave birth to nine healthy babies.(AP Photo / Abdeljalil Bounhar)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASABLANCA, Morocco (AP) — Nine premature newborns that a 25-year-old Malian woman gave birth to are being closely monitored in a Moroccan clinic, with medical staff working around the clock to stabilize their health.

Halima Cissé gave birth to the nonuplets — five girls and four boys — earlier this month in Morocco after the Malian government flew her there for specialist care. The babies weighed between 500 grams to 1 kilogram (1.1 pound to 2.2 pounds) at birth.

Reports show that only two other sets of nonuplets have been recorded since the 1970s, but the babies all died within days.

“It is a pride for all of Morocco,” said Youssef Alaoui, director of the Ain Borja Clinic in Casablanca, where the newborns are being treated. “Now the challenge is to get these babies out in good health.”

One doctor said Cissé's nonuplets are stable but fragile.

“They are very immature babies. They have deficiencies in everything — at the level of the lungs, the head, the heart,” said Khalil Msaif, the clinic’s pediatric neonatologist.

But there’s also a quiet sense of optimism from staff on the babies’ future.

“Since the birth, we are in week three and the condition of the babies is stable... Most of the babies have had a good period without any problem. We hope that all will be well,” Msaif said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Western Gardens
Families left without a place to live after fire at Meridian apartment complex
Generations Paper and Gifts relocated to downtown and held a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 20th
Businesses opening in downtown Meridian
The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Mississippi Drug Task Force assisted in the...
Two arrested on multiple drug charges
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 20, 2021
Firefighters were called around 11:16 a-m on May 4th about a fire at the North Hills Street...
North Hills St. Taco Bell closed due to fire

Latest News

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, and Vice President Kamala Harris speak on a balcony...
South Korea’s Moon meets Biden, hails ‘America’s return’
FILE - This file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows Kim...
Minnesota AG’s office to prosecute case in Daunte Wright’s death
Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, right, visits the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge...
White House’s new, $1.7T infrastructure offer panned by GOP
A dog left in a dumpster was reunited with those who saved her.
Dog left in dumpster reunited with rescuers
FILE - Danny Masterson arrives at The Unveiling of Seedling's Arts District Headquarters on May...
Actor Danny Masterson must stand trial on 3 rape charges