Advertisement

Quitman man gets 16 years for casino robbery

William Belk (Source: Jones County Sheriff's Office)
William Belk (Source: Jones County Sheriff's Office)(Jones County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WTOK) - A Quitman man was sentenced to 192 months in federal prison for the armed robbery of a Choctaw casino and injuring a police officer. William Christopher Belk entered the Bok Homa Casino on the Choctaw Indian Reservation near Sandersville, Miss., armed with a handgun, pointed it at a casino security officer, took several items from the casino, and left in a resort car.

A Sandersville police officer spotted Belk and attempted to arrest him. Belk fired a shot, injuring the officer. Laurel police officers eventually spotted the vehicle and were able to arrest Belk on state charges including assault on a police officer.

In August 2020, a federal grand jury indicted Belk, charging him with robbery, use of a firearm during a crime of violence and theft from an Indian gaming establishment. In February 2021, Belk pleaded guilty to robbery and the use of a firearm during a crime of violence.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Western Gardens
Families left without a place to live after fire at Meridian apartment complex
Generations Paper and Gifts relocated to downtown and held a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 20th
Businesses opening in downtown Meridian
The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Mississippi Drug Task Force assisted in the...
Two arrested on multiple drug charges
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 20, 2021
Firefighters were called around 11:16 a-m on May 4th about a fire at the North Hills Street...
North Hills St. Taco Bell closed due to fire

Latest News

The sunshine sticks around for the weekend.
Dry and mostly sunny weekend ahead
Police said the school bus driver was not paying attention when he ran through a stop sign on...
Person injured in school bus crash speaks out
Jammie Holliman, Jason Leddon charged in burglaries.
2 arrested in recent burglary cases
Metro celebrated National EMS Week.
Metro Ambulance celebrates EMS week
Veteran to walk 1,800 miles to raise awareness about suicide prevention
Veteran to walk 1,800 miles to raise awareness about suicide prevention