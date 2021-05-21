Quitman man gets 16 years for casino robbery

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WTOK) - A Quitman man was sentenced to 192 months in federal prison for the armed robbery of a Choctaw casino and injuring a police officer. William Christopher Belk entered the Bok Homa Casino on the Choctaw Indian Reservation near Sandersville, Miss., armed with a handgun, pointed it at a casino security officer, took several items from the casino, and left in a resort car.

A Sandersville police officer spotted Belk and attempted to arrest him. Belk fired a shot, injuring the officer. Laurel police officers eventually spotted the vehicle and were able to arrest Belk on state charges including assault on a police officer.

In August 2020, a federal grand jury indicted Belk, charging him with robbery, use of a firearm during a crime of violence and theft from an Indian gaming establishment. In February 2021, Belk pleaded guilty to robbery and the use of a firearm during a crime of violence.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.