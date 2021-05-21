Sales associate to manager: How Forest Walmart employee went to school for $1 a day

FOREST, Miss. (WLBT) - If you need proof that anything is possible during a pandemic, meet Courtney Stingley. He began working at Walmart nine years ago as an electronics sales associate, and just recently, he got a job offer to work for his corporation’s home office as a logistics load manager. How’d he do it?

Walmart and Sam’s Club associates may earn their high school diploma or college degree for $1 a day, thanks to a partnership with Guild Education, an education platform that upskills your workers.

Stingley enrolled in Live Better U (LBU) and completed his Bachelor of Science in Supply Chain, Transportation, and Logistics Management from Bellevue University.

“Three weeks after finishing my courses, I got a job offer in the Home Office,” Courtney said. No word on Stingley’s new salary, but he recently moved to Arkansas and bought his own home.



“This year marked the largest number of Live Better U (LBU) graduates – all 4,104 of them – in a 12-month period,” Lorraine Stomski, Senior Vice President, Learning & Leadership, said. “The total number of active students is now nearly 28,000.”

