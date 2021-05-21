Sales associate to manager: How Forest Walmart employee went to school for $1 a day
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FOREST, Miss. (WLBT) - If you need proof that anything is possible during a pandemic, meet Courtney Stingley. He began working at Walmart nine years ago as an electronics sales associate, and just recently, he got a job offer to work for his corporation’s home office as a logistics load manager. How’d he do it?
Walmart and Sam’s Club associates may earn their high school diploma or college degree for $1 a day, thanks to a partnership with Guild Education, an education platform that upskills your workers.
Stingley enrolled in Live Better U (LBU) and completed his Bachelor of Science in Supply Chain, Transportation, and Logistics Management from Bellevue University.
|“Three weeks after finishing my courses, I got a job offer in the Home Office,” Courtney said.
|No word on Stingley’s new salary, but he recently moved to Arkansas and bought his own home.
“This year marked the largest number of Live Better U (LBU) graduates – all 4,104 of them – in a 12-month period,” Lorraine Stomski, Senior Vice President, Learning & Leadership, said. “The total number of active students is now nearly 28,000.”
