Seven Meridian High track and field athletes sign NLIs

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian High School track and field has a rich history of success, sending several athletes each year to state.

This past season, the Wildcats had 13 athletes compete at the state meet and on Thursday, several of those athletes signed to continue their track and field careers in college.

Seven Wildcats put pen to paper. Here are the seven athletes and where they are headed:

- CJ Owens and Taylon Edwards (Meridian Community College)

- Christopher Johnson (Stillman College)

- Kemarie Wade (Mississippi University for Women)

- Princess Grant (Millsaps College)

- Sa’Nya McPhail (Grambling State)

- Teknetra Batiste (Coahoma Community College)

During their eighth grade seasons, Grant, Batiste and McPhail all won the MHSAA Class 6A State Championship in the girls 4x800 meter relay.

Meridian won the district title this past season and placed second in the regional meet.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.